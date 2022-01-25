Definitive Healthcare launches Latitude Discovery product
Jan. 25, 2022 8:51 AM ETDefinitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) has announced the availability of Latitude Discovery, a new product aimed at pre-commercial biopharma and medical device companies.
- With Latitude Discovery, users can quickly perform iterative analysis of real-world data to assess and size potential market opportunities associated with therapy development for granular patient cohorts.
- “Bringing a new treatment to market is an incredibly lengthy and arduous process that requires years of work, hefty investments of time and money, and clearing many regulatory hurdles,” said Jason Krantz, CEO and founder of Definitive Healthcare.