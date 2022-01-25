HireQuest to acquire Northbound Executive Search
Jan. 25, 2022 8:54 AM ETHQIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Northbound Executive Search, an executive placement and short-term consultant firm in New York.
- HQI will fund the acquisition with existing cash on hand, a modest draw on its credit line and $500K in HireQuest stock.
- A portion of the purchase price will be paid as a seller's note over 3 years.
- At the close of the transaction, which is expected in Q1, Northbound will be converted to HireQuest's franchise model.
- During the interim, Northbound will remain open for business without interruption.
- "As managing partners of Northbound, we will continue to operate the business on a day-to-day basis," said Rachel Feder, co-founder and managing partner, Northbound.