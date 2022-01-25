Genuine Parts Company announces CFO transition
Jan. 25, 2022
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) announces that Carol Yancey, executive VP and CFO to retire at the end of May 2022, after a distinguished 30-year career with the company.
- Company also announced that Bert Nappier will join as executive VP and CFO-elect, effective February 28, 2022.
- Mr. Nappier will assume the role of CFO on May 2, 2022, and Ms. Yancey will serve in an advisory role until her retirement to assist in an orderly and seamless transition.
- Mr. Nappier will have responsibility for company's global financial operations and will play a key role in advancing the company's strategic initiatives.
- He will report to Paul Donahue, Chairman and CEO.
