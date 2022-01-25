Genuine Parts Company announces CFO transition

Look closely and CFO with a magnifying glass , business concept image with soft focus background

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) announces that Carol Yancey, executive VP and CFO to retire at the end of May 2022, after a distinguished 30-year career with the company.
  • Company also announced that Bert Nappier will join as executive VP and CFO-elect, effective February 28, 2022.
  • Mr. Nappier will assume the role of CFO on May 2, 2022, and Ms. Yancey will serve in an advisory role until her retirement to assist in an orderly and seamless transition.
  • Mr. Nappier will have responsibility for company's global financial operations and will play a key role in advancing the company's strategic initiatives.
  • He will report to Paul Donahue, Chairman and CEO.
  • Get ore stock insights in contributor article, 'Short Put Opportunities With Genuine Parts'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.