Invesco Q4 earnings helped by expense controls, inflows; plans $200M buyback
Jan. 25, 2022 8:55 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) plans to buy back $200M in common shares during Q1 after earnings beat the consensus estimate in Q4 and marked six straight quarters of net long-term inflows.
- "Our financial strength, including strong revenue growth, underpinned by expense discipline, generated positive operating leverage and meaningful operating margin improvement," said President and CEO Marty Flanagan.
- Q4 adjusted net revenue of $1.37B, topping $1.36B consensus, rises 3.0% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y. Investment management fees falls 0.7% Q/Q to $1.27B and service distribution fees of $405.2M slips 1.0% from Q3, while performance fees of $34.1M jumps from $4.8M in the prior quarter.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.86, exceeding $0.76 average analyst estimate, increases from $0.77 in Q3 and $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 adjusted operating margin of 42.0% slips from 42.1% in Q3 and increases from 39.5% in Q4 2020.
- Net long-term inflows of $12.5B compares with $13.3B in Q3 and $9.8B in Q4 2020; $10.7B of long-term net inflows went into passive assets under management.
- Assets under management of $1.61T at the end of Q4 increased 5.4% from $1.53T at the end of Q3 and 19.3% from $1.35T at the end of 2020.
- Net market gain increased AUM by $18.4B, while foreign exchange rate movements decreased AUM by $0.1B in Q4 2021.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
