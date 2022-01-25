Gazprom taunts Europe as gas prices tick up another 15%
Jan. 25, 2022 By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- "Gas reserves in Europe and Ukraine hit all-time lows" ... "a new absolute record was registered for daily supplies of Russian gas to China" ... in a bizarre post on Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) English-language Twitter account, the State-controlled Company appears to be taunting Europe in the midst of a continent-wide energy crisis.
- Just last week Gazprom's 1h January production and supply summary flagged that exports beyond the former soviet union were down 41% YoY, while China-directed exports were up 150%, indicating that much of Europe's energy hardship has come as a direct result of Russian supply reductions.
- And although it appears the most excruciating squeeze in European energy prices has passed, with TTF gas falling from ~$60/mmbtu back to ~$30/mmbtu (versus US prices at ~$4/mmbtu), Goldman released a report over the weekend indicating that "the European energy crisis is not over yet" and demonstrating how this winter's crisis is at risk of repeating through 2025.
- The Gazprom post comes as Europe braces for possible conflict in Ukraine, and although violence would not likely impact the ability to physically deliver energy to Europe, the reaction from Western powers could exacerbate the energy crisis.
- Regardless of whether there is conflict in Ukraine, high European gas prices appear to be 'higher for longer' which will benefit the likes of domestic producers like Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Vermillion (NYSE:VET) and NRT (NYSE:NRT), as well as US fertilizer companies CF (NYSE:CF) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) which benefit from a comparative natural-gas feedstock advantage.