Duos Technologies secures automatic pantograph inspection system contract with large Canadian transit agency
Jan. 25, 2022 8:56 AM ETDuos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Duos Technologies (NASDAQ:DUOT) through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies the leading provider of machine vision-based and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for the rail industry, has been awarded a contract for its Automatic Pantograph Inspection System with a large Canadian transit agency.
- The total contract is valued at over $500,000.
- The system will be installed and fully operational this calendar year and ongoing annual support and maintenance will be provided by Duos.
- The landmark contract represents first strategic transit partner in Canada for Duos.
- The company believes this recent order is indicative of a trend in the railroad industry to accelerate the implementation of automated railcar inspection systems and the integration of the systems into their various mechanical departments.
- Duos' Automatic Pantograph Inspection System captures high-resolution imagery of the pantograph assembly. In addition to reducing the risk of line teardowns, this technology allows the transit agency's maintenance teams to conduct inspections safely and more quickly from a distance and help keep its fleets fully operational.
- Duos expects to provide material announcements related to these developments in the coming weeks.