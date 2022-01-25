Raytheon sinks as Q4 revenues, FY 2022 guidance miss estimates

  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) -3.2% pre-market after Q4 earnings topped analyst estimates but full-year guidance failed to match Wall Street consensus.
  • Q4 net income soared more than five-fold to $686M from $135M in the year-ago period, but revenues missed analyst consensus, rising 3.8% to $17B.
  • Net income included $929M of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges.
  • Q4 operating cash flow from continuing operations was $3.2B, with free cash flow of $2.2B.
  • Q4 sales by segment: Pratt & Whitney +15% Y/Y to $5.12B, Collins Aerospace Systems +13% to $4.94B, Intelligence and Space -2% to $3.87B, Missiles and Defense -8% to $3.86B.
  • For FY 2022, Raytheon sees 2022 adjusted EPS of $4.60-$4.80 with revenues of $68.5B-$69.5B, both below respective consensus of $4.96 and $70.3B.
  • "We closed the year on a strong note with full-year adjusted EPS and free cash flow significantly exceeding the outlook we set a year ago," CEO Greg Hayes said.
