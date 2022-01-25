Arisz Acquisition to merge with crypto mining servicer BitFuFu in $1.5B deal
Jan. 25, 2022 9:00 AM ETArisz Acquisition Corp. (ARIZ), ARIZUBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- SPAC Arisz Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARIZ) (NASDAQ:ARIZU) and BitFuFu, a crypto mining service and cloud-mining service provider, agree to merge in a $1.5B transaction.
- BitFuFu manages mining machines and mines on behalf of its users, and had a hosting capacity of 140 MW at the end of last year across its global mining facilitis network and partnership with Bitmain.
- The deal will enable BitFuFu to become a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq index under the ticker symbol "FUFU," the company says.
- The transaction values the combined company at an implied fully diluted pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.5B, representing 4.6x 2022 projected revenue of ~$330M, and 3.3x projected Dec. 2022 annualized recurring revenue of ~$465M.
- BitFuFu is expected to receive more than $129M in net cash proceeds at the closing of the transaction. The proceeds are expected to fund mining equipment purchases and infrastructure build-out as the company expands its leadership position in the industry.
- The BitFuFu and ARIZ Boards of Directors have unanimously approved the proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.
- Meanwhile, shares of ARIZ gain 1.1% in pre-market trading.
- In the crypto world, bitcoin rebounds back over $36K per token after reaching as low as $32.8K.