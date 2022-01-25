Home prices rise more than expected in November: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller

Jan. 25, 2022 9:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

The concept of increasing the cost of housing or house sales . High demand for real estate. The growth of rent and mortgage rates.

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

  • November S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI:
  • HPI Composite: -20 (S.A.) +1.2% M/M vs. +1.0% consensus, +0.9% prior.
  • HPI Composite: -30 (N.S.A.) +1.0% M/M vs. +0.7% consensus, +0.8% prior.
  • HPI Composite (N.S.A.) +18.3% Y/Y vs. +18.0% consensus, +18.4% prior.
  • The Phoenix market exhibits the strongest Y/Y increase, rising 32.2%, followed by Tampa, Florida's 29.0% increase and Miami's 26.6% jump. Eleven of the 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ended November 2021 vs. the year ended October 2021.
  • Looking at M/M numbers, 19 of 20 cities reported increases before seasonal adjustments, while all 20 cities experienced increases after seasonal adjustments.
  • "For the past several months, home prices have been rising at a very high, but decelerating, rate. That trend continued in November 2021," said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indexes.
  • The National Composite Index, the 10- and 20-City Composites all showed November gains lower than October's, he said. "Despite this deceleration, it’s important to remember that November’s 18.8% gain was the sixth-highest reading in the 34 years covered by our data (the top five were the months immediately preceding November)."
  • In the short term, he expects to see increasing mortgage rates starting to affect home prices. Note that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.56% for the week ended Jan. 20, 2022.
