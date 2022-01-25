Biostage announces "meet the founder, new chairman and interim CEO" webinar

Jan. 25, 2022 9:02 AM ETBiostage, Inc. (BSTG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Biostage (OTC:BSTG) will be hosting a webinar to allow investors to meet its new Interim CEO, David Green. Mr. Green is also Biostage's founder and is the Chairman of its Board of Directors.
  • Mr. Green will review Biostage's plans for its approved clinical trial, raising capital and uplisting to NASDAQ.
  • The webinar will be held this Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 2pm ET via Zoom and will be repeated on Thursday, Jan. 27. 8-9pm ET / 9-10am Friday, January 28 Beijing Time.
