Visual-effects studio DNEG to go public through deal with SPAC Sports Ventures
Jan. 25, 2022 9:03 AM ETSports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (AKIC), AKICU, AKICWUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hollywood visual-effects studio DNEG plans to go public through a deal with SPAC Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in a transaction that will give the combined company an enterprise value of about $1.7B. AKIC rose 1% in premarket trading.
- DNEG expects to receive about $400M in gross proceeds, including a fully committed $168M PIPE deal with investors including affiliates of Sports Ventures, Novator Capital Limited, affiliates of Fairfax Financial and Arbor Financial, according to a statement. An affiliate of Sports Ventures has agreed to backstop a portion of the $350M minimum cash condition.
- DNEG has recently worked on movies such as "The Matrix Resurrections" and the latest James Bond flick "No Time to Die." The SPAC deal comes after Unity Software (NYSE:U) last month completed its purchase of Peter Jackson's Weta Digital for $1.6B in cash. Weta Digital completed visual effects work for movies including both the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, as well as "Avengers: Endgame."
- Upon close of the deal, the combined company will be renamed DNEG and its shares will be listed on the Nasdaq. The combined company will be led by Namit Malhotra, DNEG’s chairman and CEO.
- Current DNEG equity holders will retain approximately 71% ownership in DNEG and will, assuming no redemptions by Sports Ventures’ existing public stockholders, roll 85% of their equity interests into the pro forma company.
- Deutsche Bank is acting as exclusive financial advisor to DNEG and is acting as joint placement agent on the PIPE investment. Latham & Watkins is serving as legal advisor to DNEG. JPMorgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sports Ventures, and joint placement agent to Sports Ventures in connection within the PIPE investment.
- Recall last January, Sports Ventures Acquisition prices $200M IPO.