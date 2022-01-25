ORIC Pharma wins regulatory nod in South Korea to start trial for cancer candidate
Jan. 25, 2022 9:06 AM ETORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) announced that the regulatory authorities in the Republic of Korea cleared its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ORIC-114 for a certain group of patients with advanced solid tumors.
- ORIC-114 is an orally bioavailable, irreversible inhibitor that can penetrate the brain and selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations.
- “This marks our third IND/CTA regulatory clearance in the last eight months and further demonstrates the productivity and commitment of our team as we expand our clinical portfolio to advance our mission on behalf of patients,” CEO Jacob M. Chacko remarked.
- Starting this year through H1 2023, ORIC (ORIC) is on track to announce five clinical updates across four programs, and its cash and investments are adequate to fund operations into H1 2024, Chacko added.
