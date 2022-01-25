AvidXchange announces integration with Sage 100 Contractor

Jan. 25, 2022 9:06 AM ETAvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) announced the integration of Sage 100 Contractor with AvidPay through the TimberScan Titanium platform, providing a full purchase-to-pay solution to help streamline the accounts payable process for even more professionals in the construction industry.
  • The integration is available through AvidSuite for Construction, a portfolio of AP automation offerings for leading construction accounting systems, including Sage Intacct and Sage 300 CRE, that is purpose-built for those users.
  • The embedded integration also offers better visibility and control over the payments process, which can help optimize supplier relationships and reduce manual processing, as well as gain real-time access to vendor payment status and history within the fully automated platform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.