AvidXchange announces integration with Sage 100 Contractor
Jan. 25, 2022 9:06 AM ETAvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) announced the integration of Sage 100 Contractor with AvidPay through the TimberScan Titanium platform, providing a full purchase-to-pay solution to help streamline the accounts payable process for even more professionals in the construction industry.
- The integration is available through AvidSuite for Construction, a portfolio of AP automation offerings for leading construction accounting systems, including Sage Intacct and Sage 300 CRE, that is purpose-built for those users.
- The embedded integration also offers better visibility and control over the payments process, which can help optimize supplier relationships and reduce manual processing, as well as gain real-time access to vendor payment status and history within the fully automated platform.