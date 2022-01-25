Clean Harbors, Vertex Energy cancel planned deal for motor oil assets

Jan. 25, 2022 9:07 AM ETVertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR), CLHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments

Pouring motor oil for motor vehicles from a gray bottle into the engine

deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) -3.8% pre-market on news that the planned sale of its used motor oil collection and recycling assets to Clean Harbors' (NYSE:CLH) Safety-Kleen subsidiary has been terminated.
  • Following regulatory review with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Vertex says it determined that it is no longer in its best interest to pursue the transaction further, and Safety-Kleen agreed to the termination.
  • Vertex also says its used motor oil and re-refining assets are performing well ahead of prior-year levels, given improved product spreads and margin realization.
  • The deal had received a request for additional information and documentary materials from the FTC in September.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.