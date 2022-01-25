Clean Harbors, Vertex Energy cancel planned deal for motor oil assets
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) -3.8% pre-market on news that the planned sale of its used motor oil collection and recycling assets to Clean Harbors' (NYSE:CLH) Safety-Kleen subsidiary has been terminated.
- Following regulatory review with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Vertex says it determined that it is no longer in its best interest to pursue the transaction further, and Safety-Kleen agreed to the termination.
- Vertex also says its used motor oil and re-refining assets are performing well ahead of prior-year levels, given improved product spreads and margin realization.
- The deal had received a request for additional information and documentary materials from the FTC in September.