Uber expands grocery delivery offering with new partnership
Jan. 25, 2022 9:10 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has forged a new partnership with grocery warehouse store, Smart & Final Stores.
- The partnership will expand Uber's on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to the West Coast, adding 173 Smart & Final stores across Arizona, California and Nevada to the Uber and Uber Eats platforms. Uber will add all of Smart & Final's 254 locations to its grocery delivery service eventually.
- Smart & Final is the first major grocery US partner to offer alcohol via Uber Eats. Alcohol is available for delivery in California and will expand to Arizona and Nevada later in 2022.
- UBER shares are down 1.96% pre-market
