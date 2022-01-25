Microsoft plunges despite Q2 results beating estimates
Jan. 25, 2022
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said second-quarter earnings were better than expected, as revenue from cloud computing, largely tied to Azure, rose 32% year-over-year.
- Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft (MSFT) said it earned $2.48 a share on $51.7 billion in revenue, up 20% year-over-year.
- The consensus from Wall Street analysts called for Microsoft to earn $2.32 per share on $50.78 billion in revenue, up 17.9% year-over-year.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares are falling in after-hours trading to $275.78, down more than 4%.
- During the quarter, Microsoft returned $10.9 billion to shareholders in buybacks and dividends during the quarter, up 9% year-over-year.
- The company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.
- Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it is buying Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) for $68.7 billion in one of its biggest moves it has ever made in the video game market, with the deal expected to close in 2023.