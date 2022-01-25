Microsoft plunges despite Q2 results beating estimates

Jan. 25, 2022 4:05 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)ATVIBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor60 Comments

Microsoft France headquarters entrance in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said second-quarter earnings were better than expected, as revenue from cloud computing, largely tied to Azure, rose 32% year-over-year.
  • Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft (MSFT) said it earned $2.48 a share on $51.7 billion in revenue, up 20% year-over-year.
  • The consensus from Wall Street analysts called for Microsoft to earn $2.32 per share on $50.78 billion in revenue, up 17.9% year-over-year.
  • Microsoft (MSFT) shares are falling in after-hours trading to $275.78, down more than 4%.
  • During the quarter, Microsoft returned $10.9 billion to shareholders in buybacks and dividends during the quarter, up 9% year-over-year.
  • The company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.
  • Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it is buying Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) for $68.7 billion in one of its biggest moves it has ever made in the video game market, with the deal expected to close in 2023.
