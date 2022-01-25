Global Cannabis Applications to acquire 33% of South African cannabis insurance company

  • Global Cannabis Applications (NASDAQ:GCAC) to acquire 33% of a South African Cell Captive insurance company focused on Cannabis grow operations in Southern Africa from Blue Anchor Risk Solutions or BAR.
  • The LOI is expected to become a definitive agreement no later than February 15th 2022.
  • For purposes of the transaction, CC will be valued at $600,000 such that GCAC will purchase 33% of Cell Captive or CC by granting 4M shares of the company to BAR at a deemed price of $0.05.
  • The 4M shares of GCAC shares will be used by CC as collateral for its insurance book.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.