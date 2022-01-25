Global Cannabis Applications to acquire 33% of South African cannabis insurance company
Jan. 25, 2022 9:16 AM ETGrowth Capital Acquisition Corp. (GCAC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Global Cannabis Applications (NASDAQ:GCAC) to acquire 33% of a South African Cell Captive insurance company focused on Cannabis grow operations in Southern Africa from Blue Anchor Risk Solutions or BAR.
- The LOI is expected to become a definitive agreement no later than February 15th 2022.
- For purposes of the transaction, CC will be valued at $600,000 such that GCAC will purchase 33% of Cell Captive or CC by granting 4M shares of the company to BAR at a deemed price of $0.05.
- The 4M shares of GCAC shares will be used by CC as collateral for its insurance book.