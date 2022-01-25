Blue Star Foods to receive $5M investment from The Lind Partners

Jan. 25, 2022 9:16 AM ETBlue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) trades 1.3% higher premarket after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with Lind Global Fund II, investment entity managed by The Lind Partners, wherein Blue Star will issue and sell a convertible note in the principal amount of $5.75M.
  • It includes a 15% original issue discount, and a 5-year warrant to purchase 1M shares exercisable at $4.50.
  • Key terms of the secured 24 month note include a 0% interest rate and a fixed conversion price of $5/share, which is a 26% premium to Jan.24 closing price.
  • Under note terms, Blue Star has the right to make principal and interest payments in the form of either cash or common stock.
  • "This additional working capital allows us to produce more product, aiming to fulfill our distributor partner orders in North America, where we are seeing a pretty significant jump in demand," chairman & CEO John Keeler commented.
