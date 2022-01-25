Valens launches Versus
Jan. 25, 2022 9:18 AM ETThe Valens Company Inc. (VLNS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Valens Co. (NASDAQ:VLNS) is pleased to announce the launch of Versus, an evolution of its Verse value brand.
- The launch involves the introduction of two net new Versus product lines this week, plus a rebranding of the full Verse portfolio this spring, for a total of ~20 SKUs across product categories.
- Value brand 'Versus' and ultra-premium brand 'Contraband' are part of a multi-step strategy to better meet the needs of target consumers and grow the Valens adult recreational market portfolio.
- "The acquisition of Verse was critical because it got us a wide base of listings in seven provinces, across multiple categories, in the very important value-priced segment," said Tyler Robson, CEO and Chairman.