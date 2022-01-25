Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones selling off again with tech retreating
Jan. 25, 2022 10:01 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The stock market is sliding after the big comeback in the previous session, with bulls and bears still fighting for control of the narrative.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -2.5%, S&P (SP500) -2.3% and Dow Jones (DJI) -1.9% are down.
- "Key (S&P) support levels set up at 4,300 (Oct ’21 lows/milestone level), 4,258 (July ’21 lows), and 4,233 (May ’21 highs)," Piper Sandler notes. "Resistance comes into play at 4,431 (200-day MA), 4,480 (mid-Aug high), and the 4,500-4,513 range (milestone/Dec lows)."
- The megacap sectors are back on the back foot after leading Monday's intraday recovery. Info Tech is the weakest early on.
- Monday was the first time the Dow had reversed from 1,000 points down to end the day higher, and just the sixth time the Nasdaq has reversed a 4% intraday drop since 1988, Bespoke Investment says.
- Volatility is up again but still well off Monday's highs, with the VIX around 33.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 1.75%.
- Wall Street is fiercely debating if the broader market is close to a bottom after touching correction territory yesterday.
- In one corner Wells Fargo sees the capitulation needed to buy. In the other, Stifel says don't call it a comeback.
- And investors still have to prepare for tomorrow's Fed decision.
- "Stocks needed to come down from late-2021 levels and they have, and they more accurately reflect the macroeconomic environment," Kinsale Trading says. "But we can’t say we’re at a bottom yet because we don’t know how the key variables on this market will be resolved."
- "Will the Fed really get too hawkish? (Probably not, but it’s possible). Will earnings growth stall because of margin compression? (It’s possible and reasonable, but it hasn’t happened yet). Will growth slow or is it just an Omicron headwind that will fade in a month or two? (Probably Omicron). Will we have a large-scale military conflict between Russia and NATO (I certainly hope not, and most likely no)."
- See the stocks making the biggest moves in early trading.