Forwardly purchases $250,000 in BLOCKS tokens
Jan. 25, 2022 9:20 AM ETForwardly Inc. (FORW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Forwardly (OTCPK:FORW) purchased $250,000 in BLOCKS tokens directly from Blocks DAO.
- The company paid the quoted market price at the time of the purchase, using cash the company had on hand.
- “We believe that Blockchain is the future of everything and together with its investment in HUMBL, Inc., this acquisition of BLOCKS gives Forwardly a foothold in that future. It is Forwardly’s intention to hold this asset long term. We are also considering other investments in the blockchain industry." said George Sharp, President of Forwardly.