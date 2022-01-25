Lockheed Martin tops Q4 expectations, issues in-line FY 2022 guidance

Jan. 25, 2022 9:25 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

The very distinctive shape of a a F-35 Lightning II in a top view

rancho_runner/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) +0.5% pre-market after edging estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, as growth in aeronautics, missiles and fire control and rotary and mission systems sales offset a decline in space sales.
  • Q4 net income rose to $2.05B from $1.79B in the year-ago period, and revenues rose 4.1% to $17.73B.
  • Q4 net sales by segment, Aeronautics +6.2% Y/Y to $7.13B, Rotary and Mission Systems +5.9% to $4.46B, Missiles and Fire Control +12% Y/Y to $3.22B, Space -9.8% to $2.92B.
  • The company says it delivered 142 F-35 fighter jets in FY 2021, three more than originally planned.
  • For FY 2022, Lockheed issues roughly in-line guidance for EPS of $26.70 compared with $26.66 consensus and revenues of ~$66B, vs. $66.39B consensus.
  • Lockheed also says it expects the Federal Trade Commission will vote to sue or block its pending acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne.
