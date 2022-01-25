Molson Coors and Coca-Cola expand partnership to bring new alcoholic juice product to the market
Jan. 25, 2022 9:28 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO), TAPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) expand an exclusive arrangement with a plan to develop and commercialize a brand of full-flavor alcohol beverages inspired by the Simply juice brand. The companies already work together on the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer product.
- The new Simply Spiked Lemonade product is set to hit shelves this summer. The product will be sold in slim-can 12pks as a variety pack, and 24oz standalone cans of select flavors.
- Molson says the Simply Spiked Lemonade and the national expansion of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer mark the latest initiatives to aggressively grow the company's above premium portfolio as part of the company’s revitalization plan.
- Shares of KO are down 0.77% premarket and TAP is off 0.32%.
