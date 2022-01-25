Data Gumbo expands smart contract network with Equinor

Jan. 25, 2022 9:29 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), STOHFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Data Gumbo, the industrial smart contract network company, has signed a contract with Equinor (NYSE:EQNR).
  • The contract utilizes GumboNet to ensure transactional certainty across IDWS category; rolls out technology starting with the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
  • The frame agreement provides the basis for company-wide application within Equinor for all relevant contract categories.
  • With roughly 150 different billing triggers, 17 unique payment methods, and data from Equinor, drillships, platforms, offshore service vessels, aviation providers, and third-party data managers and service providers, GumboNet smart contracts have successfully created 99.7% accurate invoices with no human intervention during initial trials with Equinor’s historical data.
  • The smart contracts combine data with the business rules and pricing of a contract to create an auditable, immutable and shared record of truth enabling the automation of invoicing and payments.
  • Shares are down 1.28% PM.
