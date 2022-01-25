SmileDirectClub upgraded to hold at Craig-Hallum on cost reduction plan

  • Craig-Hallum has upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from sell to neutral citing a recent cost reduction plan and stock price fall.
  • The firm has a $3 price target (~51% upside based on yesterday's close).
  • Analyst Alexander Nowak writes that with the cost cutting measures being implemented, the risk of near-term downside is more limited.
  • Over the last month, shares have fallen 30%.
  • Despite the upgrade, Nowark notes that Smile Direct is not out of the woods yet.
  • "The $120M reduction in costs for 2022 will not eliminate the need for a capital raise (we assume $800M vs. $1B previously)," he writes. "The headwinds plaguing the company's growth prospects still exist and cost reductions likely bring more growth pains near-term."
  • Last year, rival Align (NASDAQ:ALGN) outperformed SmileDirectClub.
