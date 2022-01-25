SmileDirectClub upgraded to hold at Craig-Hallum on cost reduction plan
Jan. 25, 2022 9:29 AM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC), ALGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Craig-Hallum has upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from sell to neutral citing a recent cost reduction plan and stock price fall.
- The firm has a $3 price target (~51% upside based on yesterday's close).
- Analyst Alexander Nowak writes that with the cost cutting measures being implemented, the risk of near-term downside is more limited.
- Over the last month, shares have fallen 30%.
- Despite the upgrade, Nowark notes that Smile Direct is not out of the woods yet.
- "The $120M reduction in costs for 2022 will not eliminate the need for a capital raise (we assume $800M vs. $1B previously)," he writes. "The headwinds plaguing the company's growth prospects still exist and cost reductions likely bring more growth pains near-term."
- Last year, rival Align (NASDAQ:ALGN) outperformed SmileDirectClub.