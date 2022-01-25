Immutep updates on Q2 fiscal 2022; announces upcoming milestones
Jan. 25, 2022 9:30 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) was trading higher in the pre-market after announcing its financials for the past quarter with an update on upcoming milestones.
- The notable events expected for this year include a potential readout in H1 2022 from the TACTI-002 trial on additional data from patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The interim data from the INSIGHT-003 – triple combination trial are also expected this year.
- Meanwhile, in Q2 FY22, the cash receipts from customers have dropped ~75% sequentially to $14K, while net cash used in G&A activities has declined ~80% to $0.2M.
- The net cash used in R&D activities has reached $4.7M with a decline of ~32% from the previous quarter when an upfront payment associated with the commencement of the TACTI-003 clinical trial led to higher cash outflow.
- All in all, the total net cash outflows from operating activities climbed ~13% sequentially to reach $6.1M as cash and cash equivalents reached $99.7M, with a decline of ~76% from the last quarter-end.
- The cash balance puts the company in a strong financial position with an estimated cash reach of December 2023, Immutep (IMMP) added.
