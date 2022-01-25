Square launches in Spain after successful early access program
Jan. 25, 2022 9:32 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to expand its global footprint, Square, a payments platform that is part of Block (NYSE:SQ), introduces its ecosystem of tools in Spain following a successful Early Access Program, the company says.
- Spanish entrepreneurs, freelancers and business owners now have access to Square's wide range of software, hardware and payment solutions to help them manage their businesses.
- Its full offer in Spain includes point of sale software products, versatile process payments, e-commerce and online payments and other business tools as well.
- Square is currently present in nine countries, with Spain being the fourth European country and the first launched this year. The company says it will also roll out support in Catalan over the coming months.
- Earlier this month, Square partnered with Ally to streamline restaurant deliveries.