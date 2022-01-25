MoneyGram International gains on report of acquisition offers
Jan. 25, 2022 9:35 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) rose 2.6% on a report that it received multiple takeover offers.
- MoneyGram (MGI) is said to have received competing offers from private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners, Siris Capital Group and Advent International, according to a Reuters report. MGI had set a Jan. 24 deadline to decide on the bids and is expected to make a decision on whether to sell itself itself in the coming days.
- MoneyGram (MGI) started a review of its options after Madison Dearborn offered $10.50/share in cash for the company, according to the Reuters report. It's not clear how much the company may be worth for the winning bidder.
- News of the multiple offers comes after Reuters last month reported that Madison Dearborn offered to the buy the company.