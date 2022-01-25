MoneyGram International gains on report of acquisition offers

MoneyGram

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) rose 2.6% on a report that it received multiple takeover offers.
  • MoneyGram (MGI) is said to have received competing offers from private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners, Siris Capital Group and Advent International, according to a Reuters report. MGI had set a Jan. 24 deadline to decide on the bids and is expected to make a decision on whether to sell itself itself in the coming days.
  • MoneyGram (MGI) started a review of its options after Madison Dearborn offered $10.50/share in cash for the company, according to the Reuters report. It's not clear how much the company may be worth for the winning bidder.
  • News of the multiple offers comes after Reuters last month reported that Madison Dearborn offered to the buy the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.