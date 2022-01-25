Berkshire Hathaway to bring back in-person annual meeting on April 30

Warren Buffett Testifies At Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission Hearing

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B -1.5%) (BRK.A) plans to resume its in-person annual meeting this year, scheduling the event for April 30, the company said in a statement.
  • The annual meeting, known for its carnival-like atmosphere, bills itself as the "Woodstock of Capitalism." The company didn't give any details on whether the meeting will be scaled back from its pre-pandemic format.
  • The multi-industry investment and insurance giant will post its annual results on Feb. 26, which is typically accompanied by Warren Buffett's widely-read investor letter.
  • In the past year, Berkshire Hathaway B shares outperformed the S&P 500 and XLF (NYSEARCA:XLF) as seen in this graph.
  • For a rundown of last year's fully virtual annual meeting, click here.
