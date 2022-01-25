AMC in advanced talks to refinance high-interest debt - WSJ
Jan. 25, 2022 9:55 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (AMC -4.3%) is trading down with a sharply lower market alongside the report that it's in advanced talks to refinance some of its debt after bonds have sunk from last year's early optimism.
- The theater chain is in talks with "multiple" interested parties and has options to cut interest and stretch out maturities by years, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- The company isn't targeting its entire debt stack for refinancing, just some particularly high-interest bonds, according to the report - and even with yields rising there's a deal available that would cut its interest expense.
- At last report, AMC had $5.43 billion in long-term debt (including high-interest bonds) and it owed $376 million in deferred lease payments from the COVID-19 pandemic.