One Group Hospitality sees FQ1 revenue $67-68.2M, consensus of $68.44M

Jan. 25, 2022 9:57 AM ETThe ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS -1.6%) has issued preliminary financial targets for FQ1 2022 where total GAAP revenues is expected ~$67-$68.2M; Owned restaurant net revenue of $64-$65M and Management, license and incentive fee revenue of $3-$3.2M.
  • Consensus revenue estimates for the quarter is $68.44M.
  • Also on Jan. 11, 2022, the Co. announced that for Q4 2021, total GAAP revenue grew ~86.4% Y/Y to a record ~$83.9M, with consolidated comparable sales up 49.8% compared to the same period in 2019.
  • As a reminder, Mr. Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO, and Mr. Tyler Loy, CFO, will host a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit today, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 12:30 pm ET.
