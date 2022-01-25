Consumer confidence falls less than expected in January: Conference Board
Jan. 25, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Consumers are showing more optimism for current conditions than for future prospects, leading to an overall decline in their confidence levels in January. The dip follows three months of gains in the measure.
- Conference Board January Consumer Confidence Index at 113.8 vs. 111.9 expected and 115.2 prior (revised from 115.8).
- Concerns about inflation slip for a second straight month, though they still remain elevated after hitting a 13-year high in November 2021 and concerns about the pandemic rise slightly with the ongoing Omicron wave.
- Present Situation Index improves to 148.2 from 144.8 in December as the Expectations Index drops to 90.8 from 95.4.
- "The Present Situation Index improved, suggesting the economy entered the new year on solid footing. However, expectations about short-term growth prospects weakened, pointing to a likely moderation in growth during the first quarter of 2022," Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.
- "Looking ahead, both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic," Franco added.
- Earlier this month, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment gauge fell to its second-lowest level in a decade