Equifax expands verification services to Australia, U.K.
Jan. 25, 2022 10:02 AM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) expands its verification services to Australia and the U.K., powered by the company's multi-year investment in the Equifax Cloud.
- Its Verification Exchange is an automated cloud-based service that streamlines the process of verifying employment and income information.
- The move comes shortly after the service's rollout in Canada and the availability of employment verification services in India.
- "Our $1.5 billion investment in the Equifax Cloud is driving innovation, giving us the scalability to quickly build our verification services leadership and accelerate new product innovation for the benefit of U.K. and Australian lenders, consumers, employers and government agencies with more international markets to follow, said Equifax CEO Mark W. Begor.
- Meanwhile, shares of EFX slide 3.2% out of the gate.
- Earlier this week, Equifax got upgraded to Outperform on its exceptional verification business.