This is a pivotal week for Bitcoin after 'wild' volatility - Fairlead Strategies

Jan. 25, 2022 10:07 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, argued Tuesday that the 50% plunge that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has experienced over the last few months has brought it to key support levels around $37.4K.
  • "It's definitely a pivotal week for Bitcoin and really the major indices on the equity front as well," she told CNBC. "It's really been wild."
  • Stockton based her support determination on a cloud model of technical analysis. She contended that a breach of these levels would prove "decisive" and lead to "a couple of weekly closes below."
  • The Fairlead Strategies founder noted that a number of indicators point to a near-term bounce in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), as well as other "risk assets." She added that the fate of the cryptocurrency is likely tied to that of the equity market.
  • "It's really hard to picture a market in which equities are trending lower and Bitcoin is doing well," she said.
  • Generally speaking, Stockton asserted that the recent downdraft has sapped both Bitcoin and the equity markets of a significant amount of their long-term momentum, a fact that she characterized as "a problem for the markets in general."
  • Overall, Stockton compared the current trading environment to 2018 and argued that this could lead to more choppy activity in the near term.
  • "The indicators are showing these downturns that tell us that we might be getting into a more range-bound environment like we saw in 2018," she said.
  • For a long-term view of Bitcoin's prospects, SA contributor The Digital Trend has broken down the bull and bear theses for the cryptocurrency.
