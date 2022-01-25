PTC and Schaeffler enters strategic alliance to accelerate digital transformation
Jan. 25, 2022 10:06 AM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
PTC (PTC -3.7%) announces a new alliance that will see Schaeffler standardize on PTC solutions to deploy an integrated, end-to-end IT landscape.
Schaeffler will also inform company's efforts to further develop and evolve market-specific standard solutions to better meet the needs of automotive and industrial companies.
- The new alliance will build on the successful twenty-year relationship based on Schaeffler's use of PTC's CAD and PLM solutions.
- "The alliance with PTC is yet another milestone in our digitization strategy within Roadmap 2025. End-to-end data models, 3D data, and digital twins are already elementary components of the research and development process for Schaeffler today. The increasing complexity requires consistent IT solutions in all development areas for more innovation, agility, and efficiency. To achieve these, it is crucial for Schaeffler to work with strong partners like PTC." says Uwe Wagner, CTO at Schaeffler AG.
