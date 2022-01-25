Inhibrx falls after announcing resignation of medical chief
Jan. 25, 2022 10:09 AM ETInhibrx, Inc. (INBX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Inhibrx (INBX -15.6%) shares have approached the lowest level since June 2021 after the company announced the resignation of its Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Klaus Wagner, effective Feb. 01.
- In a regulatory filing submitted yesterday, Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) said that on Jan. 19, Dr. Wagner notified his resignation to pursue another opportunity. “His departure is not due to any disagreement with the Company regarding its operations, policies, or procedures,” the company added.
- According to his LinkedIn profile, Dr. Wagner has served as Chief Medical Officer at Inhibrx (INBX) for seven years.
The company shares have dropped more than 25% over the past 12 months despite overwhelmingly positive views from Wall Street analysts on its stock, as shown in this graph.