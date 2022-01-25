Bally's soars after Standard General fires off an acquisition offer

  • Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) pops after the casino company receives a takeover offer from Standard General at $38 per share.
  • Standard General was already one of the company’s largest shareholder with a stake of 21%.
  • Standard General says it expects that the Bally's board will appoint a special committee of independent directors to consider its proposal and make a recommendation. Standard General will not move forward with the transaction unless it is approved by such a special committee. In addition, the transaction will be subject to a non-waivable condition requiring the approval of holders of a majority of the shares of the company not owned by Standard General or its affiliates.
  • Bally's (BALY) is up 20.63% to $35.26 vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.11 to $75.92.
