Hess 2022 budget - spend 75% more in Bakken to drive 14% growth, Guyana in line
Jan. 25, 2022 10:22 AM ETOXY, COP, XOM, HESBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Hess (NYSE:HES) announced a 2022 capex budget of $2.6b; net production is forecast to average ~335kb/d, with the Bakken delivering ~168kb/d; this forecast excludes Libya.
- The $2.6b budget is a 37% bump from last year's budget of $1.9b; within the $2.6b budget, Bakken spend is up 75% to $790m.
- In the Bakken, the company plans to run 3 rigs to achieve its 168kb/d production target, an increase of ~14% from Q3 levels of 148kb/d; Hess has been running 3 rigs in the Bakken since September of 2021; the company produced 198kb/d in the Bakken during 2020.
- Exxon (NYSE:XOM) operated Liza Phase 2 first production is expected in Q1 2022, in line with prior comments about "early 2022" delivery; Payara delivery is still scheduled for 2024.
- Hess will spend $450m on exploration and appraisal in Guyana, Suriname and GoM, with 12 wells coming this year; in 2021, Hess planned for $450m of spending on 12-15 exploration and appraisal wells.
- With CEO's of Conoco (NYSE:COP) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) in the press yesterday indicating an expectation for ~7% growth in US production this year, it's concerning to see operators in high-cost shale basins spending 75% more to drive 14% production growth.