Verizon earnings top expectations, set strong 2022 outlook

Day 2 - GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019

David Ramos/Getty Images News

  • Verizon (NYSE:VZ) - up premarket, but sinking out of the open with the rest of the stock market - is down 0.9% after fourth-quarter earnings where it topped expectations on top and bottom lines and issued upbeat guidance for the coming year.
  • Revenues grew nearly 5% to $34.1 billion when adjusting for the Sept. 1 sale of Verizon Media (they fell 1.8% on an as-reported basis).
  • Wireless service revenue, in particular, grew by 6.5% to $17.8 billion, thanks to higher average revenue per account, volume growth and the company's closing of its TracFone Wireless acquisition on Nov. 23.
  • Net income ticked up fractionally to $4.7 billion while EBITDA was relatively flat.
  • Subscription numbers were strong as well: Wireless postpaid net adds came to 1.058 million, topping estimates for adds of just over 978,000; of those, postpaid phone net adds were 558,000. Total retail connections landed at 142.8 million.
  • In broadband, the company added a net 106,000 subs across wireline and fixed wireless, up 30,000 year-over-year.
  • In fixed wireless, the company added 78,000 net connections (up from Q3's 55,000), and it added a net 55,000 FiOS connections. FiOS finished its best annual performance since 2014 with Q4 revenues of $3.2 billion, up 5.7% from the prior-year period.
  • For 2022, it's guiding to EPS of $5.40-$5.55, above consensus for $5.39, and is expecting wireless service revenue growth of 9-10%. Organic service and other revenue growth is expected around 3%. Capital expenditures are forecast at $16.5 billion-$17.5 billion, down from 2021 and sharply lower than expected as "the company has started its progress toward lower capital intensity."
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Livy Investment Research recently said Verizon was a buy, with returns on 5G investments becoming more pronounced in a "pivotal" 2022 where it can gain market share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.