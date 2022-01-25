Verizon earnings top expectations, set strong 2022 outlook
Jan. 25, 2022 10:22 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) - up premarket, but sinking out of the open with the rest of the stock market - is down 0.9% after fourth-quarter earnings where it topped expectations on top and bottom lines and issued upbeat guidance for the coming year.
- Revenues grew nearly 5% to $34.1 billion when adjusting for the Sept. 1 sale of Verizon Media (they fell 1.8% on an as-reported basis).
- Wireless service revenue, in particular, grew by 6.5% to $17.8 billion, thanks to higher average revenue per account, volume growth and the company's closing of its TracFone Wireless acquisition on Nov. 23.
- Net income ticked up fractionally to $4.7 billion while EBITDA was relatively flat.
- Subscription numbers were strong as well: Wireless postpaid net adds came to 1.058 million, topping estimates for adds of just over 978,000; of those, postpaid phone net adds were 558,000. Total retail connections landed at 142.8 million.
- In broadband, the company added a net 106,000 subs across wireline and fixed wireless, up 30,000 year-over-year.
- In fixed wireless, the company added 78,000 net connections (up from Q3's 55,000), and it added a net 55,000 FiOS connections. FiOS finished its best annual performance since 2014 with Q4 revenues of $3.2 billion, up 5.7% from the prior-year period.
- For 2022, it's guiding to EPS of $5.40-$5.55, above consensus for $5.39, and is expecting wireless service revenue growth of 9-10%. Organic service and other revenue growth is expected around 3%. Capital expenditures are forecast at $16.5 billion-$17.5 billion, down from 2021 and sharply lower than expected as "the company has started its progress toward lower capital intensity."
- Seeking Alpha contributor Livy Investment Research recently said Verizon was a buy, with returns on 5G investments becoming more pronounced in a "pivotal" 2022 where it can gain market share.