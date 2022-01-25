Greenidge Generation plans to invest $264M for crypto datacenter in South Carolina

  • Eco-friendly cryptocurrency miner Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ:GREE) wants to form a new crypto datacenter in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, for a $264M investment.
  • The company expects the facility to have at least 100 megawatts of datacenter capacity when fully developed, the company says. The investment will create 40 new tech-sector jobs.
  • The first phase of the project is expected to be online in the second half of 2022, with additional expansions to reflect this investment through 2025.
  • Moreover, "the site is ideal, with an energy mix that is more than 60% carbon-free, opportunities for additional growth and a business-friendly climate," says Greenidge CEO Jeff Kirt.
  • Meanwhile, shares of GREE slide more than 3% out of the gate even as bitcoin (BTC-USD +6.2%) takes a breather following wild volatility.
  • Previously, (Jan. 7) Greenidge generated 168% growth in Q4 bitcoin production.
