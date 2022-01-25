Greenidge Generation plans to invest $264M for crypto datacenter in South Carolina
Jan. 25, 2022 10:24 AM ETGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Eco-friendly cryptocurrency miner Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ:GREE) wants to form a new crypto datacenter in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, for a $264M investment.
- The company expects the facility to have at least 100 megawatts of datacenter capacity when fully developed, the company says. The investment will create 40 new tech-sector jobs.
- The first phase of the project is expected to be online in the second half of 2022, with additional expansions to reflect this investment through 2025.
- Moreover, "the site is ideal, with an energy mix that is more than 60% carbon-free, opportunities for additional growth and a business-friendly climate," says Greenidge CEO Jeff Kirt.
- Meanwhile, shares of GREE slide more than 3% out of the gate even as bitcoin (BTC-USD +6.2%) takes a breather following wild volatility.
- Previously, (Jan. 7) Greenidge generated 168% growth in Q4 bitcoin production.