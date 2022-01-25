Miners with Burkina Faso operations move lower after coup
Jan. 25, 2022 10:25 AM ETWest African Resources Limited (WFRSF), EDVMF, SANDIAG, FSMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF -17.1%), an Australian gold miner that gets all its revenue from Burkina Faso, plummets after soldiers ousted the country's president in a coup.
- The company says its Sanbrado gold operations in Burkina Faso continue to operate as usual.
- According to Bloomberg, Sandstorm Gold (SAND -1%) obtains ~18% of its revenue from Burkina Faso, and Toronto-listed Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF -1.2%) gets nearly 75% of its sales from the African country.
- Iamgold (IAG -1.2%) says its Essakane mine, located 330 km northeast of capital city Ouagadougou, continues to operate unaffected.
- Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM -2.3%) has said its Yaramoko gold mine operations in the country are continuing as normal.