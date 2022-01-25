What's in the Offing for Lam Research's Q2 Earnings?
Jan. 25, 2022 10:35 AM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The semiconductor equipment maker, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.50 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.41B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LRCX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on LRCX is Hold, while the Wall St. average rating is Buy.
- Prior Quarter Snapshot: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) fell 1.8% after reporting Q1 mixed results.
- Last month, Lam Research moved to #2 from #6 at Citigroup as it had approximately 60% of the NAND equipment market share and the investment firm expects NAND adoption to double as hard drives slow down.
- Earlier this month, Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiated coverage on Lam Research with buy ratings, states that the company has higher exposure to the memory market than KLA Corp or Applied Materials, but it also has higher, more predictable services revenue than the other two companies.
