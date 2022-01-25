Discover Financial looks to hire 1K+ customer care center staff in 2022
Jan. 25, 2022
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) plans to fill more than 1K customer care center positions by the end of this year.
- Open positions include customer service representatives, cardmember assistance representatives, underwriters, personal loans specialists and team leaders, the company says.
- Full-time employees will receive Discover's (DFS) full benefits package, some of which includes, a starting hourly wage of $17.25 with shift differential opportunities to earn up to $20.70 per hour, paid time off and a 401K with company match and fixed contribution.
- Note that Discover (DFS) operates only U.S.-based customer care centers.
