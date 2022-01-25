Discover Financial looks to hire 1K+ customer care center staff in 2022

Credit Cards

GaryPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) plans to fill more than 1K customer care center positions by the end of this year.
  • Open positions include customer service representatives, cardmember assistance representatives, underwriters, personal loans specialists and team leaders, the company says.
  • Full-time employees will receive Discover's (DFS) full benefits package, some of which includes, a starting hourly wage of $17.25 with shift differential opportunities to earn up to $20.70 per hour, paid time off and a 401K with company match and fixed contribution.
  • Note that Discover (DFS) operates only U.S.-based customer care centers.
  • Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs said it will boost hiring in Latin America.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.