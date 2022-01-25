Further consolidation in defense sector unlikely at this point, Raytheon CEO says
Jan. 25, 2022
- Further consolidation in the defense space is not likely to happen in the near future, Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) CEO Greg Hayes said.
- Hayes made the comments after Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) earlier said that the FTC is "highly likely" to block their transaction later this week. Aerojet Rocketdyne plunged 14% on the news.
- "We understand the difficulty of getting deals done today in the defense space," Hayes, who's company Raytheon has been a critic of the AJRD/LMT combination, said in an interview on CNBC. "Probably further consolidation not on the table in the near term. But we fully believe the FTC's decision is exactly right."
- Lockheed and Aerojet earlier said they have been advised by the FTC that the agency's concerns regarding the Lockheed deal can't be addressed adequately by the terms of the proposed consent order. AJRD and LMT said it's "highly likely" that the FTC will vote to sue to block the transaction and expect the agency will make a decision before Thursday.
- "Having an independent supplier of a key component, which is rocket motors, absolutely essential to providing a level playing field for all of us our there in the defense space," Hayes comment.
- M&A investors are eagerly awaiting the Lockheed Q4 conference call scheduled to start at 11am to see if Lockheed plans to comment if it will fight a potential FTC lawsuit or simply walk away.