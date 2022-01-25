Checkpoint Therapeutics jumps after trial win; Analysts boost price target
Jan. 25, 2022 10:41 AM ETCheckpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT +12.1%) has added more than a tenth to record the biggest intraday gain in over six months after the company announced that cosibelimab, its candidate for squamous cell carcinoma, met the primary endpoint in a pivotal trial.
- Checkpoint (NASDAQ:CKPT) plans to submit a marketing application for the anti-PD-L1 antibody later this year.
- Meanwhile, two Wall Street firms have raised the price target for the stock. H.C. Wainwright has lifted the target to $26 from $17, while Cantor Fitzgerald has increased it to $20 from $16 per share. Both firms have maintained their Buy-equivalent ratings on the stock.
- Based on ratings of five analysts, Checkpoint (CKPT) has a Strong Buy recommendation on Wall Street, currently. Its average per share target stands at $15.80.