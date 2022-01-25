ThredUp, eBay and Etsy lead big down day for Internet retail sector on valuation reset

  • Selling pressure is sweeping over the Internet Retail sector again as investors pull back on their valuation thinking on e-commerce stocks without profits or trading at a high price-to-earnings ratio.
  • Some of the names being swept into the multi-day selloff include ThredUp (TDUP -5.9%), Carvana (CVNA -3.8%), CarParts.com (PRTS -2.4%), Overstock.com (OSTK -5.1%), Etsy (ETSY -4.8%), Blue Apron (APRN -5.4%), Wayfair (W -2.5%), eBay (EBAY -4.2%), Farfetch (FTCH -4.4%), Revolve Group (RVLV -1.1%), and MercadoLibre (MELI -3.5%).
  • Earlier today, Needham defended its Buy rating on Etsy.
