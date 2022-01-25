Yoshitsu shares stage modest rebound after plunging over 80% on Monday
Jan. 25, 2022 11:03 AM ETYoshitsu Co., Ltd (TKLF)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) staged a modest rebound early Tuesday after plunging over 80% the previous session on heavy volume.
- TKLF last changed hands at $5.04 per ADS, up 7.5%, at approximately 10:20 a.m. ET. Volume was heavy at 12M shares, compared with its average daily volume of around 2.7M. The stock opened at $5.14 after closing at $4.69 on Monday following a volatile day for the broader market.
- Shares of the Japanese beauty products wholesaler and retailer have seen volatility since they made their market debut on Jan.18. The stock briefly rocketed over 900% during its first session before pulling back to close up by 700%. The shares opened at $40.99 after pricing over a week earlier at $4 per ADS.
- For its IPO, TKLF offered 6M ADSs at $4 per unit. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy an additional 900K ADSs to cover any overallotments. Univest Securities served as sole bookrunner for the deal.
- In a release dated Jan. 13, Univest announced that the deal had closed with the sale of 6.25M ADSs, including 250,000 ADSs from the partial exercise of the underwriters’ option. The transaction generated gross proceeds of approximately $25M for Yoshitsu.
- Based in Tokyo, Yoshitsu (TKLF) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese health and beauty products. The company said it planned to use proceeds from the IPO to build new directly owned stores, to open more franchise stores, to acquire additional talent, to increase brand marketing and to improve its distribution and logistics systems.
