RLI Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 10:50 AM ETRLI Corp. (RLI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- RLI (NYSE:RLI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.54M (-8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RLI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.