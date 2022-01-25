Can ServiceNow maintain EPS beat run in Q4?

  • Business-management software company, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+30.1% Y/Y).
  • Shares closed 3.5% higher after reporting upbeat Q3 results. The company expected Q4 subscription revenue of $1.515B to $1.52B and billings of about $2.31B. Shares has lost 21% since reporting Q3 earnings.
  • In the last 10 days, a series of analysts have lowered the price target but maintained a buy rating.
  • The company has consistently beaten EPS estimates over the past few year.
  • Over the last 2 years, NOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 2 downward.
