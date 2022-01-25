Axis Capital Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 10:51 AM ETAXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (+855.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $922.43M (+17.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.